Weaver, AL

Weaver Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Weaver (AL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WEAVER, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bbDxO2F00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Weaver, AL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

