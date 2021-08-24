Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gene Therapy Market Size to register a CAGR of 40.7% By 2025 | Global Industry Report, Overview, Top Companies Share, Growth Analysis, Forecast

By Market Research Future
Medagadget.com
 9 days ago

Gene Therapy Market Report, Overview, Size, Share, Growth and Industry Analysis By Product (Kymriah, Luxturna, Yescarta, Zolgensma, Strimvelis, Zynteglo), Indication (Oncology, Genetic Diseases) and End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Treatment Centers) – Forecast to 2027. Gene Therapy Market Overview. Global Gene Therapy Market was valued USD 524 million in 2018...

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Cagr#Market Trends#Cagr#Growth Analysis#Hospitals Clinics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
IndustryMedagadget.com

Epilepsy Drugs Market, Impact of COVID-19, By Drugs Category, Country, Companies, Forecast by 2027 – Renub Research

Globally, millions of people are affected by neurological disorders. In that, over 80% of the death takes place in the low and middle-income countries. Worldwide Epilepsy is the most common neurological disorder, affecting people of all ages. This disease is a chronic brain disorder characterized by sudden and recurrent episodes of seizure. Patients who have epilepsy suffer from sudden behavioral changes, loss of consciousness and severe emotional distress. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 50 million people have epilepsy worldwide. Epilepsy is a common serious, and about 2.4 million new cases are diagnosed annually.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Smart Bed Market Growth Analysis, Top Companies, Trends By Types And Opportunities, Forecast To 2021-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Smart Bed Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
Industrymurphyshockeylaw.net

Metallocene Catalyst Market Growth Factors, Region Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | Univation Technologies, LyondellBasell, W.R. Grace

The report titled Global Metallocene Catalyst Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metallocene Catalyst market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metallocene Catalyst market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metallocene Catalyst market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metallocene Catalyst market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metallocene Catalyst report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
IndustryMedagadget.com

Virus Filtration Market: New Product Launches to Boost Market Growth

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Virus Filtration Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global virus filtration market was valued at US$ 1,238.3 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated expand at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in the number of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in emerging economies in regions such as Asia Pacific is expected to drive the global market. Moreover, rise in investments in R&D by public and private sectors is projected to augment the global market between 2018 and 2026.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market: Increased Prevalence of COPD to Widen Scope of Growth of the Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ According to the report, the global portable oxygen concentrators market was valued at above US$ 1 Bn in 2017. The market is anticipated to reach a value of about US$ 3.1 Bn by 2026, expanding at a higher single digit CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in COPD patient population, increase in other lung conditions, and surge in geriatric population are expected to augment the global market from 2018 to 2026. The global portable oxygen concentrators market is projected to expand, owing to the acceptance and rise in the demand for supplemental oxygen therapy ambulatory device and strong reimbursement policies.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Spinal Surgical Robots Market Outlook To 2027 – Driving Factors And Trends Of The Industry 2021 | Mazor Robotics, Medtech S.A, TINA VI Medical Technologies

The report titled Global Spinal Surgical Robots Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Spinal Surgical Robots market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Spinal Surgical Robots market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Spinal Surgical Robots market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Spinal Surgical Robots market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Spinal Surgical Robots report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Engineered Stone Market Size, Industry Analysis, Segments, Key Players and Trends to 2027 | DuPont, Staron (SAMSUNG), LG Hausys

The report titled Global Engineered Stone Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Engineered Stone market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Engineered Stone market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Engineered Stone market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Engineered Stone market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Engineered Stone report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
MarketsMedagadget.com

The Period between 2021-2031 to Witness Remarkable Growth in Acne Treatment Market at the Rate Of 6% from 2021-2031

The Acne Treatment Market Share is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% between 2021-2031 (reaching US$ 5.8 Bn). Vertical integration is the latest trend concerning the healthcare vertical. As such, drug manufacturers, hospital systems, wholesale distributors, PBMs (pharmacy benefit managers), medical insurers, and retail pharmacy outlets are into the formation of exclusive synergies all over the healthcare vertical.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Wellness Tourism Market Study Report | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

The reports at TMR Research provide qualitative solutions that break the barriers of doubt or uncertainties when the stakeholders plan to expand their growth reach. The researchers compile the necessary information that enlightens the CXOs about the current growth opportunities in a specific market and enables them to make the most of the opportunities.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Healthcare IT Integration Market is dominated by the Asia Pacific | Here’s Why

The expanding need for integration principally drives the healthcare IT integration market arrangements because of the rising healthcare costs and the developing volume of information produced in healthcare frameworks. The need to work on tolerant wellbeing and positive government and private help for HCIT will likewise add to advertise development in the coming years.
HealthMedagadget.com

Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market is Driven by High Prevalence of Sleep Related Disorders Including Sleep Apnea

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027”. According to the report, the global positive airway pressure devices market was valued at US$ 1.56 Bn in 2018. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2027. High prevalence of sleep apnea across the globe and launch of technologically advanced PAP devices are anticipated to boost the global market during the forecast period.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Multiple Myeloma Market is Expected to Hold Dominant Position During The Forecast Period 2021-2031

Global Multiple Myeloma Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 4.1% is relied upon to be recorded for the Multiple Myeloma market by 2031, referring to industry players.
MarketsRebel Yell

Cannabis Testing Market Research Report 2021 | Latest Trends | Size Estimation with Top Keyplayers – CloudLIMS, GenTech Scientific, Synfine Research Ltd, etc.

This Newly added report provided by Straits Research Cannabis Testing market Presents an Analysis of Market Situation and Challenges. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the Current Market Situation- 2021. The Research Report covers all the necessary information and remarkable data required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market.
Industrycuereport.com

Steam Dryer Market 2021 with Top Countries Data Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2026

The recently published Steam Dryer market report sheds lights on industry segments, competitive scenario, geographical expansion, and important facets like revenue, production, consumption, and Covid-19 footprint. The latest research report on Steam Dryer market contains exhaustive information about the current market trends, factors stimulating the industry growth, challenges faced by...
BusinessMedagadget.com

Organ-on-a-chip Market Size Is projected to Reach USD 1,020 Million at 53% CAGR by 2027

Organ-on-a-chip Market Research Report: By Organ Type (Lung-on-Chip, Heart-on-Chip, Liver-on-Chip, Intestine-on-Chip, Kidney-on-Chip, Human-on-Chip), By Application (Drug Discovery, Toxicology Research, Others) and By End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Organizations, Others) Organ on Chip Market Overview. Organ-on-a-chip market is projected to reach USD 1,020 million by 2025 at 53% between 2020 and 2027,...
MarketsRebel Yell

USA Interventional Radiology Equipment Market is Growth During 2021-2027: GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Canon Medical Systems etc.

Interventional Radiology Equipment Business Growth Report 2021-2027. Understand the influence of COVID-19 on the Interventional Radiology Equipment Market with our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe. According to this study, over the next five years the “Interventional Radiology Equipment Market 2021-2027” will register a xx% CAGR in terms of...
Medical & BiotechMedagadget.com

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market: Product Launch is Key Strategy Adopted by Leading Players

Transparency Market Research (TMR) (www.transparencymarketresearch.com) has published a new report titled, “Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market was valued at US$ 607.3 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2018 to 2026. Rise in prevalence of atrial fibrillation among the geriatric population, increase in occurrence of intracranial hemorrhage and gastrointestinal hemorrhage, and surge in the number of cases of warfarin therapy requiring reversal of anticoagulants boost the growth of the global market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy