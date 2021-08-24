Lyft Looks Like It Has Formed a Major Top Pattern

All things "pets" e-tailer Chewy (CHWY) is set to report the firm's second quarter financial performance this (Wednesday, Sept 1) evening. Before we get into that... Chewy is the kind of business that saw a terrific boost to sales during the heights of the pandemic. More folks were taking on pets, and Chewy provides an outlet to provide for pet food, pet toys, and pet pharmacy/healthcare needs without leaving home. At the end of the firm's first quarter, Chewy reported 19.8 million active customers, up 31.6% from the year prior, and those customers spend an average of $388 on the site annually. For the full year 2020, sales soared 47%.