Lyft Looks Like It Has Formed a Major Top Pattern
In his first Executive Decision segment of "Mad Money" Monday, Jim Cramer spoke with John Zimmer, president and vice chairman of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) , a ride-sharing platform. Zimmer said Lyft had a strong second quarter with solid fundamentals. He said demand is strong and is coming back as more people get vaccinated and travel ramps up. Lyft remains focused on consumer transportation, he added, which gives it an advantage over the competition.realmoney.thestreet.com
