Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Lyft Looks Like It Has Formed a Major Top Pattern

By Authors
Street.Com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his first Executive Decision segment of "Mad Money" Monday, Jim Cramer spoke with John Zimmer, president and vice chairman of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) , a ride-sharing platform. Zimmer said Lyft had a strong second quarter with solid fundamentals. He said demand is strong and is coming back as more people get vaccinated and travel ramps up. Lyft remains focused on consumer transportation, he added, which gives it an advantage over the competition.

realmoney.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Zimmer
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyft Inc#Japanese#Obv#Macd#Point And Figure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
TrafficCNBC

Why Uber and Lyft rides are so expensive now

The cost of a ride from a ride-sharing app like Uber or Lyft increased 92% between January 2018 and July 2021, according to Rakuten Intelligence. Many riders have also noticed increased wait times for rides. One reason is because the companies are facing a driver shortage. In early July 2021, Uber and Lyft drivers were about 40% below capacity.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Uber Stock?

A California judge struck down Proposition 22, a ballot initiative that exempted Uber from classifying its drivers as full-time employees. Uber and its industry peers plan to appeal the ruling. The ongoing battle highlights the fragility of Uber’s business model. Last November, Uber (NYSE:UBER) scored a victory with the passage...
EconomyStreet.Com

Did Lyft and Uber Stocks Just Bottom on Bad News?

Lyft (LYFT) - Get Report and Uber (UBER) - Get Report were in the headlines over the weekend, which set the stocks up for an early selloff on Monday. At the lows, Lyft and Uber were down about 4% and 3%, respectively. In premarket trading, the losses were a bit larger.
LawFortune

Uber and Lyft prepare for an epic legal battle

Uber and Lyft have hit a bump in the road. On Friday, a California Superior Court judge ruled that a California law allowing companies to classify so-called gig workers as contractors is unconstitutional. The ruling, if it holds up, is a big setback for ride-hailing companies because it would force them to treat drivers as employees—meaning the companies would have to spend a lot more on benefits.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Looking Into Uber's Unusual Options

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $39.8 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why I'm Still Not Buying Uber or Lyft

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) both went public in the spring of 2019 to a great deal of hype. Their stock price performances, however, haven't delivered for investors. Uber is up a measly 3%, while Lyft is actually down 31%, significantly lagging the broader S&P 500's return during that time.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Uber Is On Track To Profitability- Lyft Already Reached The Destination

Despite losing $509 million, Uber Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UBER) topped top and bottom-line estimates for its second quarter, confirming it is well on its way to reaching EBITDA profitability by the end of the year. Q2 Figures. Revenue amounted to $3.93 billion, exceeding Refinitiv estimate of $3.75 billion. Uber delivered...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Two Reasons Behind Uber's Smile On Monday

The Telegraph reports that China's Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) counterpart DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) has shelved its U.K. launch ambitions for at least a year. Didi scrapped its Britain and continental Europe launch over China's data privacy crackdown. The launch implied personal, and location data transfer to China and the government.
StocksStreet.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: PVH, SunRun, Uber

PVH Corp. (PVH) - Get PVH Corp. Report shares rose after the apparel company's better-than-expected fiscal-second-quarter earnings and revenue prompted price-target boosts by Wall Street's analysts. The owner of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger also raised its full-year guidance. 2. SunRun | Increase 6.2%. Shares of SunRun (RUN) - Get...
PetsStreet.Com

I Just Talked Myself Out of Getting Long Chewy Shares

All things "pets" e-tailer Chewy (CHWY) is set to report the firm's second quarter financial performance this (Wednesday, Sept 1) evening. Before we get into that... Chewy is the kind of business that saw a terrific boost to sales during the heights of the pandemic. More folks were taking on pets, and Chewy provides an outlet to provide for pet food, pet toys, and pet pharmacy/healthcare needs without leaving home. At the end of the firm's first quarter, Chewy reported 19.8 million active customers, up 31.6% from the year prior, and those customers spend an average of $388 on the site annually. For the full year 2020, sales soared 47%.
TechnologyStreet.Com

Zoom's Fatigue Is Likely Not Over

Stocks quotes in this article: ZM, MSFT, GOOGL, WORK, CRM. As bad as today is for Zoom Video (ZM) , I think there is more downside potentialWhat Zoom does it appears will be around for a whileBut user growth is waningPeople are doing fewer Zoom happy hours and having actual happy hoursMeanwhile, other contenders are stepping into the space realizing that there is a way to grab a lot of eyeballs and dolla...
EconomyBenzinga

Cybertruck Will Be Disaster For Tesla, Cramer Says: 'It's Just An Ugly Thing'

One of the most well-known financial personalities may catch the attention of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and the company's loyal fans with comments made about the upcoming Cybertruck electric launch from the automaker. What Happened: CNBC host Jim Cramer criticized the design of the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck...
Trafficpocketnow.com

How your battery percentage can influence your Uber ride cost: report

Uber and Lyft have received a lot of criticism in the past for charging some customers more when their battery life was below a certain point. The topic of services judging you and charging you based on your phone’s battery condition isn’t new, and something that’s been discussed several times. There are a lot of conspiracy theories going around on the internet, but no company has yet admitted to charging you more if your battery life is below a certain point.
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Biggest Expansion Ever Is Happening Now

Vehicles like the Tesla Model 3 and the new Model S Plaid are popular for a reason. They look great inside and out, they're packed with technology, (mostly) eco-friendly, and they're trendy. Tesla seems to have worked out its past production issues and new factories in several countries are now in various construction stages. What's also happening right here in the US and elsewhere is a major expansion of the company's Supercharger network ahead of it being opened up to other EV brands.
StocksMoney Morning

Two Stocks to Buy and Two Stocks to Sell Right Away

I've got something special planned for today. I'm recommending some big stock buys, some urgent sells, and 10 moves people should make in this market right now. But I've also got special guest with me today - another dyed-in-the-wool trader and veteran of the Chicago Board Options Exchange: Mark Sebastian.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
CarsStreet.Com

Electric Vehicle Opportunities? Invest in Product, Technology Stocks

Companies that build products and technology for the EV market without actually manufacturing the cars themselves may offer investors opportunities they haven't considered. Real Money's Jim Collins explored this idea recently in a piece identifying some of the plays he's keeping an eye on: Read Here Are 5 Electric Vehicle Accessory and Tech Names to Watch; and get more of his trading ideas and investing strategies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy