Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Demolition Complete for 1,100-Foot Supertall at 41-47 West 57th Street in Midtown, Manhattan

By Michael Young
New York YIMBY |
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemolition is now complete at 41-47 West 57th Street, the site of a 1,100-foot-tall mixed-use supertall in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by OMA and developed by Sedesco, the 63-story building will yield 119 residential units spread across 443,100 square feet, nearly 205,100 square feet of commercial space in the form of a 158-room hotel, and a 10,212-square-foot restaurant. The project is located between Fifth and Sixth Avenues and will have frontage along both West 57th and West 58th Streets. Sedesco is offering to help construct a pair of new ADA-accessible elevators to the nearby 57th Street station on Sixth Avenue, servicing the F train, in exchange for an additional 52,000 square feet.

newyorkyimby.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown#Billionaires#Shop Architects#111 West 57th Street#Ada#Shop Architects#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court has declined to block a deeply divisive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — and effectively outlaws the procedure in most cases. Just after midnight on Thursday, the court issued a ruling that denies an emergency appeal from abortion providers by a...
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy