Holley, NY

Holley Weather Forecast

Holley (NY) Weather Channel
Holley (NY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

HOLLEY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0bbDwk5400

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Holley (NY) Weather Channel

Holley (NY) Weather Channel

Holley, NY
