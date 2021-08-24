Holley Weather Forecast

HOLLEY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



