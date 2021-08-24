Maggie Valley Weather Forecast

MAGGIE VALLEY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 82 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.