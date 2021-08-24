Maggie Valley Weather Forecast
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
