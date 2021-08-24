Cancel
Maggie Valley, NC

Maggie Valley Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Maggie Valley (NC) Weather Channel
Maggie Valley (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MAGGIE VALLEY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0bbDwjCL00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

