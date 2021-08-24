Flutter by: Monarch waystations offer accommodations for a lengthy migration

Susan Garn scouted the perimeter, eyes on patrol, blinking through the sting of sweat dripping from her brow. Where and how many there were, she did not know. Only one thing was certain: They were absolutely everywhere, munching and crawling and swarming about her feet, even if she couldn't see them and they couldn't see her.

She'd thought, for a few days in early June, that they wouldn't come this year. The disappointment! Had they changed their migration pattern? But then one revealed itself on June 27. If there was one, there were hundreds.

There! The black-and-green-and-white speck seemed to pop into existence before Mrs. Garn's strained gaze. She gingerly plucked her prey (and the leaf on which it munched) off the milkweed plant. By the end of that day, after her usual three shifts of caterpillar-collecting, she had recovered 87 of the fuzzy plant-walkers — setting a daily record in a decade of raising monarch butterflies.

“It's like a full-time job at this point,” she said, but not one that she minds. Since retiring from teaching high school biology more than a decade ago, she's devoted herself fully to her monarch butterfly waystation: a garden that provides the resources monarchs need to breed future generations.

She’s registered her waystation with Monarch Watch, an organization based in the University of Kansas that promotes the creation, conservation, and protection of monarch habitats.

According to a study published in 2019, butterfly abundance in Ohio declined by 33 percent over 21 years. More specifically, the Eastern North American Monarch declined by 7 percent per year. This finding aligns with a 2018 study's estimate that Eastern Monarchs have declined by more than 85 percent nationwide in the past two decades.

"It's code red," said Chip Taylor, founder and director of Monarch Watch. "Wake up everybody, it's code red."

According to Mr. Taylor, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Kansas, monarch waystations create “microhabitats” that compensate for the “huge gaps in the landscape” where “so much has been lost through development and agriculture.”

Especially devastating has been the loss of milkweed, an invasive plant that vexes humans but provides monarchs with their only food source. Monarch Watch has distributed more than a million milkweed plants since 2010 to people planting waystations and planning restoration projects.

So far, 1,863 Ohio waystations have been registered with Monarch Watch. Of those, 167 are in the Toledo metro area. They range in size from small (less than 200 square feet) to colossal (more than 5,000 square feet). A few are hosted by organizations like Maumee Bay State Park and the Butterfly House of Whitehouse. The vast majority, however, are privately owned by everyday families.

Jan Dixon registered her waystation with Monarch Watch in 2016, but she's been wildlife gardening since 2000. Whether in Holland or Perrysburg, she's planted monarch waystations wherever she's lived.

"You don't have to make a big investment to provide what the monarchs need," she said.

Ms. Dixon is a member of the Oak Openings chapter of Wild Ones, a national nonprofit that encourages people to grow native plants. According to chapter president Kate Mason-Wolf, Wild Ones partners with Metroparks Toledo's Blue Creek Nursery to sell native plants in May, usually at Secor Metropark.

Butterfly and swamp milkweed are available at $6 each. (Common milkweed is less common, as the aggressive reach of its roots doesn’t suit gardens). Rather conveniently, milkweeds reseed themselves, taking the fate of future generations into their own pods.

Besides milkweed, Ms. Dixon plants plenty of nectar sources: purple coneflowers (that's one monarchs “really like”), black-eyed Susans, round-eyed Susans, even sneezeweed.

Once the waystation is finished, the waiting begins. Every August, monarchs embark on a 3,000-mile migration to Mexico, where they arrive in October for overwintering. This generation never makes it back north — most are dead by the first of May. It's their offspring, hatching from eggs laid across Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, that journey back to the Midwest. There they breed several more generations before the cycle repeats.

Some years, poor weather — like a drought in Texas — interrupts migration patterns. Other years, like this one, the numbers are “fairly robust,” said Mr. Taylor. Sure enough, Mrs. Garn has already found 851 monarchs this year, with another month to go. She had a total of 973 last year.

Understanding how to safely raise monarch caterpillars didn't happen nearly as quickly as they transform into butterflies. At first, Mrs. Garn put several baby caterpillars and milkweed plants in the same plastic box. Since the caterpillars are initially blind, however, they would accidentally munch each other.

She now keeps each one in a separate Lean Cuisine container, with 20 inside a larger plastic box. After five days she transfers them to milkweed plants in another large container topped not by a plastic lid — she learned the hard way that traps dangerously excessive moisture inside — but a wire mesh developed by her husband Grant. Each caterpillar eventually makes its way to the top, where it builds its chrysalis.

The local wildlife — ants, wasps, hummingbirds — would rather the caterpillars reside in their stomachs than in cocoons, so five years ago Mrs. Garn purchased a tent to shield them. She now splits her plastic boxes between the gazebo and garden shed. While in nature only 10 percent of cocooning caterpillars survive, her protective measures have bolstered that success rate to nearly 90 percent.

“Some people think that I'm taking the predators’ food source away,” said Mrs. Garn. “But since they could be endangered, I want to make sure the monarchs get out there, and then we could see what happens.”

In any case, Mr. Taylor said, with waystations “you're creating habitats for a lot of things other than monarch butterflies.” Pollinators of all kinds, birds and insects alike, also benefit, never mind other types of butterflies. Certainly Ms. Dixon's waystation isn't just for monarch butterflies. Among the many plants in her garden are golden alexander, for the black swallowtail; New Jersey tea, for the summer azure; stinging nettle, for the red admiral; and partridge pea, for the cloudless sulphur.

What waystations do is restore some of the biodiversity that the double-plated bulldozer of agricultural development and climate change has flattened. They help “maintain the integrity of the [environmental] system that supports us,” said Mr. Taylor. “It's as simple as that.”

When Monarch Watch began in 2005, it was adding only about 500 waystations per year. That number has since grown closer to 4,000, and more than 35,000 waystations have now been registered worldwide.

That's the good news. The bad news: It's not nearly enough.

“For the butterflies to get back to normal numbers, we need a lot more habitats,” Mr. Taylor said. “We can't ignore this any longer. Monarchs are simply one symbol of what's happening here, which is being vulnerable to climate change. But we're all vulnerable to climate change.”

Mrs. Garn's five brothers tell her she began butterfly gardening to repent for all the milkweed plants she pulled out of the road beside her childhood farm. But no — her children's love for caterpillars and their transformation into butterflies of brilliant black and orange was simply contagious.

Raising monarchs reminds her of teaching students. She walks alongside them for a brief but critical portion of their lives, helping shy newborns blossom into bold, expressive adventurers ready to take on the world.

“Then you have to say goodbye, they're going to the next class, but they'll be alright.”