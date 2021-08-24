Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurel Hill, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Laurel Hill

Posted by 
Laurel Hill (NC) Weather Channel
Laurel Hill (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LAUREL HILL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bbDwYRE00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Laurel Hill (NC) Weather Channel

Laurel Hill (NC) Weather Channel

Laurel Hill, NC
93
Followers
530
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurel Hill, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy