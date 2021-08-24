Daily Weather Forecast For Laurel Hill
LAUREL HILL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
