Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crestwood, KY

Sun forecast for Crestwood — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel
Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(CRESTWOOD, KY) A sunny Tuesday is here for Crestwood, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crestwood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bbDwT1b00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel

Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel

Crestwood, KY
112
Followers
550
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestwood, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Seagoville, TXPosted by
Seagoville (TX) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Seagoville

(SEAGOVILLE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Seagoville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Quinlan, TXPosted by
Quinlan (TX) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Quinlan — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(QUINLAN, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Quinlan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Purvis, MSPosted by
Purvis (MS) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Purvis — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PURVIS, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Purvis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy