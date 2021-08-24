Weather Forecast For Groton

GROTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.