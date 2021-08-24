Cancel
Groton, NY

Weather Forecast For Groton

Posted by 
Groton (NY) Weather Channel
Groton (NY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

GROTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0bbDwQNQ00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

