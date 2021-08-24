Legionella Testing Market – Size, Share, Types, Products,COVID Impact Challenges, Forecast (2021-2027)
Legionella Testing Market | 2021 Global Industry Forecast To 2026, is latest report on Global Legionella Testing Industry, published by Fortune Business Insights. Report provides comprehensive information on Global Legionella Testing Market and Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Industry. According to report Global market value of Legionella Testing is to hit USD 455.99 million value by 2026 at CAGR of 9.1%. Report segments Legionella Testing Market By Type (Culture Media, Urine Antigen Testing (UAT), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Serology, and Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) test; By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.www.medgadget.com
Comments / 0