Global Advanced Wound Care Market Size Worth USD 12.26 billion by 2026, Says Market Data Forecast

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ According to the report, the global portable oxygen concentrators market was valued at above US$ 1 Bn in 2017. The market is anticipated to reach a value of about US$ 3.1 Bn by 2026, expanding at a higher single digit CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in COPD patient population, increase in other lung conditions, and surge in geriatric population are expected to augment the global market from 2018 to 2026. The global portable oxygen concentrators market is projected to expand, owing to the acceptance and rise in the demand for supplemental oxygen therapy ambulatory device and strong reimbursement policies.
