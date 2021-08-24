Cancel
Orting, WA

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Orting

Posted by 
Orting (WA) Weather Channel
Orting (WA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(ORTING, WA) A sunny Tuesday is here for Orting, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Orting:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0bbDwIYq00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

