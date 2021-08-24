Cancel
Wonder Lake, IL

Rainy forecast for Wonder Lake? Jump on it!

Wonder Lake (IL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(WONDER LAKE, IL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wonder Lake Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wonder Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bbDwHg700

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

