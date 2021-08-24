Surgical Lights Market Highlights in COVID-19 Pandemic | Size, Share, Trend, Growth Status, Key Players, Price Analysis, Regional Segmentation and Forecast
The global surgical lights market size is expected to showcase an exponential growth by reaching USD 852.8 million by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% between 2020 and 2027. The growth is attributable to the increasing demand for advanced healthcare facilities and the increasing technological advancements in surgical lights across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Surgical Lights Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (LED, and Halogen), By End User (Hospitals & ASC’s, Specialty Clinics, and Others (Procedure Rooms, etc.)) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 596.9 million in 2019 and is likely to gain momentum in the forthcoming years.www.medgadget.com
