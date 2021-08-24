4-Day Weather Forecast For Kountze

KOUNTZE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 96 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



