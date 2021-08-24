Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evergreen, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Evergreen

Posted by 
Evergreen (AL) Weather Channel
Evergreen (AL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

EVERGREEN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bbDvwOL00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Evergreen (AL) Weather Channel

Evergreen (AL) Weather Channel

Evergreen, AL
166
Followers
550
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evergreen, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Evergreen, ALPosted by
Evergreen (AL) Weather Channel

Evergreen is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(EVERGREEN, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Evergreen. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy