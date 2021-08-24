Daily Weather Forecast For Evergreen
EVERGREEN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
