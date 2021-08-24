Hemphill Daily Weather Forecast

Cancel
HEMPHILL, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bbDvuct00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

