4-Day Weather Forecast For Fishersville

FISHERSVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Friday, August 27 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.