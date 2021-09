KILGORE — The city of Kilgore is proposing a 6-cent increase to the property tax rate, citing substantial revenue losses during the pandemic-related shutdown of 2020. “We are proposing a tax rate of $0.599, which is just below the effective tax rate,” City Manager Josh Selleck told council at a recent meeting. “With our proposed tax rate, together with the county and the ISD, we still end up having one of the lowest tax rates in the region.”