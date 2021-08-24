Molecular Diagnostics Market Report, Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, CAGR of 8.57%, Top Companies Revenue, Merger, Regional Outlook by 2027

The idea of applying lenses has gained a lot of fascination and recognition amongst the youth. This is a result of the changing lifestyle and preferences of people. Wearing specs causing discomfort and is a major concern of allergies due to sweat especially in the summers. Also, lenses are a part of the demand as it is considered as a trending cosmetic product. Owing to these factors and trends, the smart contact lenses market share is expected to rise to a market valuation worth USD 7.2 billion by the end of the forecast period in 2023. The expected rate of growth for the forecast period stands at 10.4% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.