Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Banner Elk, NC

Banner Elk Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel
Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

BANNER ELK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0bbDvfdE00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel

Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel

Banner Elk, NC
203
Followers
554
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Banner Elk, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy