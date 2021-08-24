Cancel
Tarentum, PA

Weather Forecast For Tarentum

Posted by 
Tarentum (PA) Weather Channel
Tarentum (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

TARENTUM, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bbDv1bX00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

