Hurlock, MD

Hurlock Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Hurlock (MD) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

HURLOCK, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bbDur5L00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

