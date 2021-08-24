Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lockport, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lockport

Posted by 
Lockport (LA) Weather Channel
Lockport (LA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LOCKPORT, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bbDuhVJ00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lockport (LA) Weather Channel

Lockport (LA) Weather Channel

Lockport, LA
139
Followers
554
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lockport, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy