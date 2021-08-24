21-year-old Wendy Rosas killed and 2 others injured after a DUI accident on West McFadden Avenue (Santa Ana, CA)

On Sunday, 21-year-old Wendy Rosas, a resident of Westminster, was killed and two others received injuries after a DUI accident on 4800 West McFadden Avenue.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place at around 12:16 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that an eastbound Ford Edge, driven by Rosas along with her two passengers, was going at a high rate of speed when the Ford struck a Toyota Sequoia that was traveling in the same direction, from behind.

