Santa Ana, CA

21-year-old Wendy Rosas killed and 2 others injured after a DUI accident on West McFadden Avenue (Santa Ana, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 8 days ago

21-year-old Wendy Rosas killed and 2 others injured after a DUI accident on West McFadden Avenue (Santa Ana, CA)

On Sunday, 21-year-old Wendy Rosas, a resident of Westminster, was killed and two others received injuries after a DUI accident on 4800 West McFadden Avenue.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place at around 12:16 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that an eastbound Ford Edge, driven by Rosas along with her two passengers, was going at a high rate of speed when the Ford struck a Toyota Sequoia that was traveling in the same direction, from behind.

21-year-old Wendy Rosas killed and 2 others injured after a DUI accident on West McFadden Avenue

August 24, 2021

Comments / 2

 

Spokane Valley, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person hurt after a car rams into fire hydrant, causing major flooding in Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)

On Tuesday morning, one person hurt after a car slammed into a fire hydrant, causing major flooding on E Mission Ave. As per the initial information, two cars collided with each other on Woodlawn and Mission, and one car struck a fire hydrant. On arrival, first responders took the driver of that car to the hospital with a minor leg injury.
Maple Falls, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Kendall Road (Maple Falls, WA)

One person was sent to the hospital is critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Kendall Road. As per the initial information, first responders were sent to the area of Kendall Road (SR547) after getting information of an accident that happened at around 7am. The preliminary investigation showed that the crash took place between Limestone Road and S Pass Road. One victim was rushed to PeaceHealth St Joseph Medical Center in critical condition via an ambulance.

