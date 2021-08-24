Ecorse Weather Forecast
ECORSE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
