Amazon Releases First Teaser for Welcome to the Blumhouse Films
Blumhouse Productions and Amazon Studios confirmed earlier this month that it would once again be delivering audiences a slate of frightening new films under its "Welcome to the Blumhouse" slate of programming, with the first teaser for the four films having now been officially unveiled. As evidenced by this first teaser, the four new films, Bingo Hell, Black as Night, Madres, and The Manor, aim to deliver audiences all-new perspectives on the horror genre while also maintaining the standards set by Blumhouse as the studio has become a dominating force in genre cinema over the years. Check out the first teaser above before the films begin to premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting October 1st.comicbook.com
