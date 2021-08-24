Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Amazon Releases First Teaser for Welcome to the Blumhouse Films

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlumhouse Productions and Amazon Studios confirmed earlier this month that it would once again be delivering audiences a slate of frightening new films under its "Welcome to the Blumhouse" slate of programming, with the first teaser for the four films having now been officially unveiled. As evidenced by this first teaser, the four new films, Bingo Hell, Black as Night, Madres, and The Manor, aim to deliver audiences all-new perspectives on the horror genre while also maintaining the standards set by Blumhouse as the studio has become a dominating force in genre cinema over the years. Check out the first teaser above before the films begin to premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting October 1st.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adriana Barraza
Person
L. Scott Caldwell
Person
Keith David
Person
Tenoch Huerta
Person
Jason Blum
Person
Barbara Hershey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blumhouse Productions#Amazon Studios#Madres#Amazon Prime Video#Bingo Hell Premiering#Mexican American#Golden Sun Manor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true-crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.
ApparelCollider

‘LuLaRich’ Docuseries Trailer Unravels the Bizarre World of LuLaRoe Leggings From the Team Behind ‘Fyre Fraud’

For a period of time, LuLaRoe — the brightly colored "soft as butter" leggings brand — had a grip on women across the United States. Facebook pages sprung up with saleswomen hustling their rare and hard-to-find stock, trading desirable patterns, and recruiting unsuspecting clients into the multi-level marketing world. Now, a new documentary series will delve into the billion-dollar leggings company with the tell-all series: LuLaRich.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Blumhouse Horror Movie The Black Phone Reveals Terrifying First Footage

Ethan Hawke might be a four-time Academy Award nominee with a string of critically acclaimed performances under his belt dating back decades, but he’s also shown that he’s rather partial to some B-tier genre fare when the occasion calls for it. The 50 year-old loves to work, as evidenced by...
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘The Matrix 4’ Gets Its Official Title And First Trailer

The Matrix is back with pretty much the only title that would have made sense after the previous sequels were titled The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix 4 shall henceforth be officially known as The Matrix Resurrections. The announcement was made at the annual CinemaCon convention in...
TV ShowsComicBook

Classic Stephen King Movie Is Coming to Hulu

With October approaching, and Spooky Season almost upon us, people are looking for more horror movies and TV shows to check out on their various streaming services. There are loads of different options out there, but Hulu is adding one more ahead of the Halloween season, bringing beloved Stephen King adaptation to its lineup. Stephen King's It is coming to Hulu on September 1st, giving horror fans a chance to dive back into Tim Curry's iconic performance as Pennywise.
TV & VideosNME

Watch the eerie new trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Guilty’

Netflix has shared the eerie new trailer for its upcoming film The Guilty – scroll down the page to watch it below now. The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Magnificent Seven, Southpaw) and stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Bill Burr and more. In the trailer, audio...
TV & VideosCNET

Every new movie and show on Netflix: September 2021

September is coming in hot! After a slower summer, things are finally picking back up over at Netflix. A ton of favorite shows are returning. First up is the return of the hit Spanish crime series Money Heist on Sept. 3. The final season of the campy detective fantasy series...
TV & VideosPopculture

Michael C. Hall and Taylor Kitsch Drop Netflix Show, and It's Already a Hit

If you're looking for your next Netflix drama binge, look no further than The Defeated. Starring Dexter's Michael C. Hall and Friday Night Light's Taylor Kitsch, The Defeated takes place in 1946 Germany in the chaotic aftermath of World War II. Kitsch stars as Max McLaughlin, an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force following the devastating war. The show dropped on Netflix on August 18, and it's already sitting at No. 8 on the streamer's Top 10 chart.
TV & VideosPolygon

Netflix drops its full fall movie release schedule

We’re nearly three-fourths of the way through 2021, as impossible as that might seem, and Netflix is aiming to finish the rest of the year off strong. Many of the films arriving later this year were previously announced back January, when the streaming service released a sizzle reel of films slated to release in 2021. Now, with more than eight months behind us, there’s still a ton of new films on the Netflix movie schedule with new release dates and only a few more still waiting to be announced.
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
TV & Videospunchdrunkcritics.com

Horror Fans Rejoice! ‘Welcome To The Blumhouse’ Returns This October To Amazon Prime Video!

This is straight up wonderful news for any fans of the horror genre. I was gushing all last Halloween season as we got one of the most plentiful slates of new horror films in a very long time across Hulu, Shudder, and Amazon Prime Video. Of the three streaming powerhouses Amazon’s Welcome To The Blumhouse lead the pack in quality as Blumhouse tends to do in the genre. Well, we don’t know yet about the others but we have confirmation that the House that Jason Blum built is bringing a months worth of new horror (one a week) to Amazon’s streaming waves this October. The film’s on the schedule are about as diverse in theme as you can get, making sure to have something for everyone.
TV & VideosEmpire

Midnight Mass: First Teaser For Mike Flanagan's New Netflix Horror

Horror director Mike Flanagan has found something of a home at Netflix, particularly on the scary miniseries front – between The Haunting Of Hill House and The Haunting Of Bly Manor – he's become the go-to creator for chillers. He and his team are back with Midnight Mass, which has its first teaser online.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Amazon Prime Video Announces This Year’s Installment of “Welcome To The Blumhouse.” Here’s The Poster!

Amazon Prime Video has announced this year’s installment of “Welcome To The Blumhouse,” featuring an all new set of unique, unsettling thrillers developed with an eye towards original, diverse storytelling. Produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios, BINGO HELL, BLACK AS NIGHT, MADRES and THE MANOR premiere worldwide this October exclusively on Prime Video.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Clickbait Trailer: Adrian Grenier Is Both a Victim and Villain in Netflix Thriller

Adrian Grenier’s Nick Brewer will likely earn your sympathy at the start of Clickbait‘s newest trailer. But as the promo goes on… maybe less so. Netflix on Wednesday released a full-length trailer for the upcoming thriller (dropping Wednesday, Aug. 25), which stars Entourage‘s Grenier as a loving father, husband and brother who suddenly and mysteriously disappears. Then, a video surfaces in which Nick — who’s been taken hostage — holds a card that reads, “I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die.” Nick’s sister (The Plot Against America‘s Zoe Kazan) and wife (Counterpart‘s Betty Gabriel) rush to find and save him,...
MoviesDeadline

‘Prisoners Of The Ghostland’ Trailer: First Look At Nicolas Cage In Surreal Crime Thriller

RLJE Films has unveiled the first trailer for Nicolas Cage starrer Prisoners of the Ghostland, which it will release in theaters, on digital and VOD September 17. The crime thriller from director Sion Sono (The Forest of Love, Tokyo Vampire Hotel) tells the story of Hero (Cage), a ruthless bank robber from the frontier city of Samurai Town, who is released from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Bill Moseley), only to find that his adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has gone missing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy