Wixom, MI

Wixom Weather Forecast

Wixom (MI) Weather Channel
Wixom (MI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WIXOM, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bbDuYVe00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

