Morgantown, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Morgantown

Posted by 
Morgantown (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MORGANTOWN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bbDuUyk00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Morgantown, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

