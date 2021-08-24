Cancel
Flatwoods, KY

Tuesday sun alert in Flatwoods — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel
Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(FLATWOODS, KY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flatwoods:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bbDuE6M00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

