Daily Weather Forecast For Midland City
MIDLAND CITY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
