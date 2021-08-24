Cancel
La Feria, TX

La Feria Weather Forecast

La Feria (TX) Weather Channel
La Feria (TX) Weather Channel
LA FERIA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bbDu67n00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

