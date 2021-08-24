La Feria Weather Forecast
LA FERIA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 77 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 76 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0