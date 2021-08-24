Weather Forecast For Belfair
BELFAIR, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Light Rain
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
