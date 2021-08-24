Cancel
Willows, CA

Sun forecast for Willows — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Willows (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(WILLOWS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Willows. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Willows:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bbDu3Tc00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 53 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

