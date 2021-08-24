Cancel
Hayesville, NC

Weather Forecast For Hayesville

Posted by 
Hayesville (NC) Weather Channel
Hayesville (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

HAYESVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bbDtva200

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

