Weather Forecast For Hayesville
HAYESVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
