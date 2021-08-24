Weather Forecast For Hayesville

HAYESVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.