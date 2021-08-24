Cancel
Captain Cook, HI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Captain Cook

Captain Cook (HI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CAPTAIN COOK, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bbDtsvr00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Captain Cook (HI) Weather Channel

Captain Cook (HI) Weather Channel

Captain Cook, HI
