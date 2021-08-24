4-Day Weather Forecast For Captain Cook
CAPTAIN COOK, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, August 27
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0