Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Hitchcock
(HITCHCOCK, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hitchcock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hitchcock:
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
