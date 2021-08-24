Cancel
Hitchcock, TX

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Hitchcock

Posted by 
Hitchcock (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(HITCHCOCK, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hitchcock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hitchcock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bbDtoeB00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

