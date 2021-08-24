Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitwell, TN

Tuesday sun alert in Whitwell — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Whitwell (TN) Weather Channel
Whitwell (TN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(WHITWELL, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whitwell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Whitwell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bbDthT600

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Whitwell (TN) Weather Channel

Whitwell (TN) Weather Channel

Whitwell, TN
158
Followers
550
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitwell, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Whitwell, TNPosted by
Whitwell (TN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Whitwell

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Whitwell: Monday, August 30: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, August 31: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, September 1: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day;

Comments / 0

Community Policy