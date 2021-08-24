Cancel
Rocky Point, NC

Rocky Point Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel
Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

ROCKY POINT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0bbDtc3T00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

