Lowell, IN

Lowell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Lowell (IN) Weather Channel
Lowell (IN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LOWELL, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bbDtUwX00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

