Morganfield, KY

Sun forecast for Morganfield — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel
Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(MORGANFIELD, KY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morganfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bbDtPWu00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

Morganfield, KY
