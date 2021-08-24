4-Day Weather Forecast For Yoakum

YOAKUM, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 75 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.