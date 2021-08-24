Cancel
Hawley, PA

Hawley Daily Weather Forecast

Hawley (PA) Weather Channel
Hawley (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

HAWLEY, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bbDtLFE00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

