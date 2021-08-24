Cornelius Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CORNELIUS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0