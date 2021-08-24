Cancel
Cornelius, OR

Cornelius Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Cornelius (OR) Weather Channel
Cornelius (OR) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CORNELIUS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cornelius (OR) Weather Channel

Cornelius (OR) Weather Channel

Cornelius, OR
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

