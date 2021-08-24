Old Fort Daily Weather Forecast
OLD FORT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0