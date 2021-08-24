Cancel
Old Fort Daily Weather Forecast

Old Fort (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

OLD FORT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bbDtJTm00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

