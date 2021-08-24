Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lithia, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Lithia

Posted by 
Lithia (FL) Weather Channel
Lithia (FL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LITHIA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bbDtE4900

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lithia (FL) Weather Channel

Lithia (FL) Weather Channel

Lithia, FL
77
Followers
557
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lithia, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy