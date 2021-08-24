Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly, NJ

Beverly is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Beverly (NJ) Weather Channel
Beverly (NJ) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(BEVERLY, NJ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beverly:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bbDt9jl00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Beverly (NJ) Weather Channel

Beverly (NJ) Weather Channel

Beverly, NJ
57
Followers
556
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Beverly, NJPosted by
Beverly (NJ) Weather Channel

Beverly Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Beverly: Tuesday, August 31: Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Wednesday, September 1: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, September 2: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Friday, September 3: Sunny
Beverly, NJPosted by
Beverly (NJ) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Beverly — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BEVERLY, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Beverly. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy