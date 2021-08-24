Cancel
Rodeo, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Rodeo

Rodeo (CA) Weather Channel
Rodeo (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

RODEO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bbDt5Cr00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

