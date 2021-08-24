4-Day Weather Forecast For Rodeo
RODEO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0