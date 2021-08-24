4-Day Weather Forecast For Rodeo

RODEO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.