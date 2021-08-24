Daily Weather Forecast For Beulaville

BEULAVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.